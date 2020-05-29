Two Matches Set For Tonight’s 205 Live

WWE has announced two matches for tonight’s episode of 205 Live. The company announced on Friday that Tyler Breeze will take on Tony Nese while Danny Burch will face Tehuti Miles.

You can see the preview for the matches below:

Tune in to 205 Live tonight to see Tyler Breeze battle a former NXT Cruiserweight Champion, while one-half of one of the hottest tag teams in WWE takes on a promising underdog.

Breeze may have come up short in last week’s barnburner against Isaiah “Swerve” Scott, but he won’t have to wait long for redemption when he faces Tony Nese. The Premier Athlete has had his own issues with “Swerve” and figures to want to prove that he can beat anyone that Scott can. As if that wasn’t enough motivation for the former Cruiserweight Champion, he can also gain retribution after falling to Prince Pretty in his 205 Live debut in January.

The Brit-Am Brawlers’ Danny Burch will also be in action when he challenges WWE Performance Center Standout Tehuti Miles. Miles impressed two weeks ago in his first 205 Live action, pushing Breeze to the limit, but is still seeking his first victory on the purple brand. Meanwhile, Burch & Oney Lorcan have been on a tear, and a singles victory will only help as they set their sights on Imperium and the NXT Tag Team Championship.

Don’t miss these two exciting bouts tonight at 10/9 C, streaming exclusively on WWE Network!