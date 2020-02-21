wrestling / News
Two Matches Set Tonight’s 205 Live
February 21, 2020 | Posted by
WWE has announced two matches for tonight’s episode of 205 Live on the WWE Network. There will be a No DQ match with Oney Lorcan and Danny Burch vs. The Brian Kendrick and Ariya Daivari, as well as a match between Joaquin Wilde and Raul Mendoza. The latter two teamed up on NXT but lost quickly to the Grizzled Young Veterans.
