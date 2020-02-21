wrestling / News

Two Matches Set Tonight’s 205 Live

February 21, 2020 | Posted by Joseph Lee
205 Live

WWE has announced two matches for tonight’s episode of 205 Live on the WWE Network. There will be a No DQ match with Oney Lorcan and Danny Burch vs. The Brian Kendrick and Ariya Daivari, as well as a match between Joaquin Wilde and Raul Mendoza. The latter two teamed up on NXT but lost quickly to the Grizzled Young Veterans.

More Trending Stories

article topics :

WWE 205 Live, Joseph Lee

Spotlight

More Stories

loading