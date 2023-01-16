Two Matches Set For Tonight’s WWE Raw

WWE has announced two matches for tonight’s episode of Raw. The company announced on Monday that Judgment Day will take on Alpha Academy on tonight’s show, while a video posted to the WWE Twitter account had Byron Saxton reveal that Mustafa Ali will face Solo Sikoa.

The updated lineup for tonight’s show, which airs live on USA Network, is:

* The Judgment Day vs. Alpha Academy

* Mustafa Ali vs. Solo Sikoa

* Bobby Lashley appears