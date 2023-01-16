wrestling / News
Two Matches Set For Tonight’s WWE Raw
January 16, 2023 | Posted by
WWE has announced two matches for tonight’s episode of Raw. The company announced on Monday that Judgment Day will take on Alpha Academy on tonight’s show, while a video posted to the WWE Twitter account had Byron Saxton reveal that Mustafa Ali will face Solo Sikoa.
The updated lineup for tonight’s show, which airs live on USA Network, is:
* The Judgment Day vs. Alpha Academy
* Mustafa Ali vs. Solo Sikoa
* Bobby Lashley appears
EXCLUSIVE: After not getting the chance to fight back when #TheBloodline wreaked havoc on #WWERaw, @AliWWE will look for some payback on @WWESoloSikoa TONIGHT. pic.twitter.com/RFKC15G8TJ
— WWE (@WWE) January 16, 2023
More Trending Stories
- Dana Brooke in Black Bikini, Emma, Liv Morgan Top WWE Superstar Instagram Photos
- Backstage Rumor on Additional Segment John Cena Filmed at Last Month’s WWE SmackDown
- Dax Harwood Responds To Road Dogg’s ‘Apology,’ Says Road Dogg Is Not Telling The Truth
- Backstage Rumors on Expected Returns for WWE Royal Rumble (POSSIBLE SPOILERS)