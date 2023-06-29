Two Matches Set For This Week’s WWE NXT Level Up

WWE has announced two matches for this week’s episode of NXT Level Up, which airs tomorrow after Smackdown on Peacock. Joe Coffey will take on Myles Borne, while Blair Davenport will face Kelani Jordan.

A hard-hitting edition of NXT Level Up will feature Joe Coffey slugging it out with Myles Borne as well as Kelani Jordan tangling with Blair Davenport.

Arguably the meanest member of Gallus and one of WWE’s most fearsome sluggers, Coffey brings his hard-hitting style to NXT Level Up for the first time.

Standing in his way is the popular Borne, who is looking to rebound from a tough loss to Luca Crusifino.

Jordan, who recently teamed with Wendy Choo for an impressive win against Elektra Lopez and Lola Vice on WWE’s newest brand, is seeking her first singles victory in WWE.

It’s certain to be a tall order, as Davenport has been wreaking havoc ever since exploding onto the scene in NXT while picking up wins over Indi Hartwell and Dani Palmer.

Don’t miss an amazing episode of NXT Level Up, streaming Friday at 10/9 C on Peacock in the United States and on WWE Network everywhere else!