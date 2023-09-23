wrestling / News
Two Matches and Tiffany Stratton Segment Added to Tuesday’s WWE NXT
WWE has announced two matches, as well as a Tiffany Stratton segment, for Tuesday’s episode of NXT on the USA Network. Stratton will talk about her match with Becky Lynch at NXT No Mercy. Meanwhile, Baron Corbin will face Josh Briggs and Thea Hail will battle Dani Palmer. Here is the updated lineup:
* NXT Global Heritage Tournament Final: Butch vs. Joe Coffey
* Winner Gets A Seat At The D’Angelo Dinner: Hank Walker & Tank Ledger vs. Lucien Price & Bronco Nima
* Strap Match: Dijak vs. Eddy Thorpe
* Trick Williams vs. Joe Gacy
* Blair Davenport vs. Gigi Dolin
* Thea Hail vs. Dani Palmer
* Baron Corbin vs. Josh Briggs
* Tiffany Stratton Appears
* Carmelo Hayes and Ilja Dragunov have a contract signing
