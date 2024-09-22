Lumberjack Strap Match, Trios Tornado Match, Added to Wednesday’s AEW Grand Slam

Two matches have been added to the card for AEW Grand Slam, including a Lumberjack Strap Match and Tornado Trios Match. The former will see Hangman Page and Jeff Jarrett finally settle their rivalry after months of fighting. Meanwhile, the latter features Chris Jericho, Big Bill and Bryan Keith against Orange Cassidy, Mark Briscoe and Kyle O’Reilly. Meanwhile, a special ‘Saraya’s Rules’ stipulation was added to Saraya’s match with Jamie Hayter, which is now set for Collision. Finally, Sammy Guevera challenged Kazuchika Okada to a Continental Championship eliminator match, and if he wins, he gets a title shot at the October 2 Dynamite. Here’s the updated lineup:

AEW Dynamite

* Winner Gets AEW World Title Match at WrestleDream: Darby Allin vs. Jon Moxley

* AEW World Tag Team Championship: The Young Bucks (c) vs. Will Ospreay & Kyle Fletcher

* AEW Women’s World Championship: Mariah May (c) vs. Yuka Sakazaki

* Lumberjack Strap Match: Hangman Page vs. Jeff Jarrett

* Bryan Danielson vs. Nigel McGuinness

AEW Collision

* Continental Championship Eliminator Match: Kazuchika Okada vs. Sammy Guevara

* Saraya Rules Match: Saraya vs. Jamie Hayter

* Chris Jericho, Big Bill & Bryan Keith vs. Orange Cassidy, Mark Briscoe & Kyle O’Reilly

* MxM Collection reveal makeover to Max Caster’s jacket

Show TBD

* AEW Trios Championship: Claudio Castagnoli, PAC & Wheeler Yuta vs. TBD

* FTW Championship: HOOK (c) vs. Roderick Strong