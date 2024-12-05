wrestling / News

Two Matches Set For Tomorrow’s WWE NXT Level Up

December 5, 2024 | Posted by Joseph Lee
WWE NXT Level Up Image Credit: WWE

WWE has annouonced two matches for tomorrow night’s episode of WWE NXT Level Up, which streams on Peacock after Smackdown. They include:

* Layla Diggs vs. Lainey Reid
* Dion Lennox vs. Jasper Troy

