Two Matches Set For Tomorrow’s WWE NXT Level Up
December 5, 2024
WWE has annouonced two matches for tomorrow night’s episode of WWE NXT Level Up, which streams on Peacock after Smackdown. They include:
* Layla Diggs vs. Lainey Reid
* Dion Lennox vs. Jasper Troy
