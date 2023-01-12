Two More 2007 Events Added To ROH Honor Club

Ring of Honor has added two more events from 2007 to their Honor Club subscription service at WatchROH.com. They include:

Fifth Year Festival (Philadelphia, Pennsylvania–February 17, 2007)

* TJ Perkins vs Nigel McGuinness

* Austin Aries vs Claudio Castagnoli

* Jimmy Jacobs, Lacey and Adam Pearce vs BJ Whitmer, Daizee Haze and Colt Cabana (Street Fight)

* El Generico and Kevin Steen vs The Briscoes

* Jimmy Rave vs Samoa Joe

* Full Impact Pro World Championship: Delirious vs Roderick Strong

* ROH World Tag Team Championship: Shingo and Jack Evans vs Matt Sydal and Christopher Daniels

* ROH World Championship: Takeshi Morishima vs Homicide

Fifth Year Festival (Dayton, Ohio-February 23, 2007)

* Nigel McGuinness and Colt Cabana vs Jimmy Jacobs and Brent Albright

* Jimmy Rave vs Sterling James Keenan

* Lacey vs Daizee Haze

* Jay Briscoe vs Homicide vs Christopher Daniels

* Open The Dragon Gate Championship: Austin Aries vs Matt Sydal

* Tank Toland vs Mitch Franklin

* Pelle Primeau vs Shingo vs Claudio Castagnoli vs Roderick Strong vs Mark Briscoe vs Matt Cross

* Samoa Joe vs Davey Richards

* ROH World Championship: BJ Whitmer vs Takeshi Morishima