Two More Announced For Call Your Shot Gauntlet At Impact Wrestling Bound for Glory

September 29, 2022 | Posted by Joseph Lee
Impact Wrestling has announced two more wrestlers for the Call Your Shot Gauntlet at Bound for Glory, bringing the count up to four. Heath and Rich Swann were both added to the match, joining PCO and Gisele Shaw. The event happens in Albany, NY on October 7.

