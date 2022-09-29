wrestling / News
Two More Announced For Call Your Shot Gauntlet At Impact Wrestling Bound for Glory
Impact Wrestling has announced two more wrestlers for the Call Your Shot Gauntlet at Bound for Glory, bringing the count up to four. Heath and Rich Swann were both added to the match, joining PCO and Gisele Shaw. The event happens in Albany, NY on October 7.
Rich Swann enters the Call Your Shot Gauntlet at #BoundForGlory Friday, October 7th at 8PM LIVE ON PPV!
Be there LIVE: https://t.co/kt2dTzvsJQ
Order on @FiteTV: https://t.co/dhhyC3Slli or https://t.co/7hRk6wRI0P!#IMPACTWRESTLING pic.twitter.com/WiyRGAD5la
— IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) September 28, 2022
.@HEATHXXII enters the Call Your Shot Gauntlet at #BoundForGlory Friday, October 7th at 8PM LIVE ON PPV!
Be there LIVE: https://t.co/kt2dTzvsJQ
Order on @FiteTV: https://t.co/dhhyC3Slli or https://t.co/7hRk6wRI0P!#IMPACTWRESTLING pic.twitter.com/jt4iF8I7kO
— IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) September 28, 2022
