Two More Athletes Reportedly Set For WWE Summerslam Tryouts

WWE is holding tryouts over Summerslam weekend, and a new report has revealed a couple of new names set for the session. PWInsider reports that Anna Keefer and Trevor Robbins will be taking part of the tryouts in Nashville, Tennesse over the weekend of July 30th.

Keefer is a 23 year-old track and field star for the University of North Carolina who is originally from Minnesota. Robbins, meanwhile, played six seasons of football for the San Jose Spartans and was on the 2018 and 2020 Mountain West All-Academic teams. He is currently a coach of the team.

It was reported yesterday that Derrian Gobourne, Lenaya Griffin, Lea Simone Mitchell, and Lamont McDougle will be at the tryouts as well. You can see video of Keefer and Robbins below: