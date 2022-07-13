Two More Matches Added To Impact Wrestling Derby City Rumble

Impact Wrestling has announced two more matches for their Derby City Rumble TV taping, including PCO vs. Doc Gallows. Meanwhile, the Motor City Machine Guns will take on Violent By Design’s Deaner & Joe Doering. The event happens this Saturday at Old Forester’s Paristown Hall in Louisville, KY. Here’s the updated lineup:

* KUSHIDA vs. Rich Swann

* Alex Shelley vs. Chris Sabin

* Deonna Purrazzo & Chelsea Green vs. Jordynne Grace & Mia Yim

* Mike Bailey vs. Rocky Romero

* Matt Taven & Mike Bennett vs. Ace Austin & Chris Bey

* PCO vs. Doc Gallows

* Violent By Design vs. Motor City Machine Guns