wrestling / News
Two More Matches Added To Impact Wrestling Derby City Rumble
Impact Wrestling has announced two more matches for their Derby City Rumble TV taping, including PCO vs. Doc Gallows. Meanwhile, the Motor City Machine Guns will take on Violent By Design’s Deaner & Joe Doering. The event happens this Saturday at Old Forester’s Paristown Hall in Louisville, KY. Here’s the updated lineup:
* KUSHIDA vs. Rich Swann
* Alex Shelley vs. Chris Sabin
* Deonna Purrazzo & Chelsea Green vs. Jordynne Grace & Mia Yim
* Mike Bailey vs. Rocky Romero
* Matt Taven & Mike Bennett vs. Ace Austin & Chris Bey
* PCO vs. Doc Gallows
* Violent By Design vs. Motor City Machine Guns
.@PCOisNotHuman faces @The_BigLG THIS SATURDAY at Old Forester’s Paristown Hall in Louisville, KY!
Get tickets and be there live: https://t.co/IQZ1hLYRFZ pic.twitter.com/rhXjGn0eBH
— IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) July 13, 2022
.@CodyDeaner and @bigjoedoering face @fakekinkade and @SuperChrisSabin THIS SATURDAY at Old Forester’s Paristown Hall in Louisville, KY!
Get tickets and be there live: https://t.co/IQZ1hLYRFZ pic.twitter.com/sN35R0pTZk
— IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) July 12, 2022
More Trending Stories
- Jade Cargill Shuts Down Stokely Hathaway Over Eddie Kingston Comment, Dax Harwood Weighs In
- Latest On WWE Women’s Tag Team Championships After Being Vacated
- The Great Khali Responds To Accusations That He Slapped Toll Worker In India
- Eric Bischoff On Dennis Rodman Wrestling At WCW Bash At The Beach 1997, Rodman’s Training For The Match