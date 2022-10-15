wrestling / News
Two More Matches Added To Next Week’s Impact Wrestling
Impact Wrestling has announced two more matches for next Thursday’s episode on AXS TV. They include Taylor Wilde vs. Mia Yim and Joe Hendry vs. Jason Hotch. The updated lineup includes:
* Impact Wrestling Tag Team Championship: The OGK (c) vs. Heath & Rhino
* Eric Young vs. Rich Swann
* Tommy Dreamer & Bully Ray vs. Chris Bey & Ace Austin
* Taylor Wilde vs. Mia Yim
* Joe Hendry vs. Jason Hotch
She said HIS name! @joehendry takes on @TheJasonHotch NEXT WEEK on #IMPACTonAXSTV!#IMPACTWRESTLING pic.twitter.com/1kkpZCOmfO
— IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) October 14, 2022
EXCLUSIVE: Check out what @RealTaylorWilde had to say about making her return to IMPACT Wrestling at Bound For Glory! #IMPACTWRESTLING pic.twitter.com/xyk13dFXOl
— IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) October 14, 2022