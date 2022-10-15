Two More Matches Added To Next Week’s Impact Wrestling

Impact Wrestling has announced two more matches for next Thursday’s episode on AXS TV. They include Taylor Wilde vs. Mia Yim and Joe Hendry vs. Jason Hotch. The updated lineup includes:

* Impact Wrestling Tag Team Championship: The OGK (c) vs. Heath & Rhino

* Eric Young vs. Rich Swann

* Tommy Dreamer & Bully Ray vs. Chris Bey & Ace Austin

* Taylor Wilde vs. Mia Yim

* Joe Hendry vs. Jason Hotch