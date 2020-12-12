wrestling / News
Two More Matches Added To Next Week’s NXT
It was reported earlier today that a #1 contenders match for the NXT title was added to next week’s show, as Kyle O’Reilly takes on Pete Dunne. Two other matches have also been announced, including a women’s match with Toni Storm vs. Rhea Ripley. Here is the updated lineup:
* #1 Contender to NXT title: Pete Dunne vs. Kyle O’Reilly
* Toni Storm vs. Rhea Ripley
* Karrion Kross in action
.@WWEKarrionKross returns to action on #WWENXT, THIS WEDNESDAY at 8/7c on @USA_Network! @Lady_Scarlett13 https://t.co/xApvho8pxl
𝙏𝙞𝙘𝙠 𝙏𝙤𝙘𝙠. pic.twitter.com/4VFGHFdDli
— WWE NXT (@WWENXT) December 12, 2020
And finally, @RheaRipley_WWE goes one-on-one against Toni Storm THIS WEDNESDAY on #WWENXT! https://t.co/guDKIchQYa pic.twitter.com/YjAQeYrvM6
— WWE NXT (@WWENXT) December 12, 2020
