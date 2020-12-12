Two More Matches Added To Next Week’s NXT

It was reported earlier today that a #1 contenders match for the NXT title was added to next week’s show, as Kyle O’Reilly takes on Pete Dunne. Two other matches have also been announced, including a women’s match with Toni Storm vs. Rhea Ripley. Here is the updated lineup:

* #1 Contender to NXT title: Pete Dunne vs. Kyle O’Reilly

* Toni Storm vs. Rhea Ripley

* Karrion Kross in action