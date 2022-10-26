Two More Matches Added To NJPW Rumble on 44th Street

New Japan Pro Wrestling has announced a pair of women’s matches for NJPW Rumble on 44th Street, which happens on October 28 in New York City. The first will see SWA Champion Mayu Iwatani defend against KiLynn King. In a kickoff match, Kylie Rae and Tiara James take on Waka Tsukiyama and Mina Shirakawa. Here’s the updated lineup:

* NJPW Strong Openweight Tag Team Championship Match: Aussie Open vs. Motor City Machine Guns vs. Kevin Knight & The DKC

* KOPW 2022 New York City Street Fight: Shingo Takagi vs. El Phantasmo

* NJPW Strong Openweight Championship Match: Fred Rosser vs. TBA

* SWA World Championship: Mayu Iwatani (c) vs. KiLynn King

* Jay White & Juice Robinson vs. Kazuchika Okada & Eddie Kingston

* Rocky Romero & YOH vs. Yujiro Takahashi & SHO

* Minoru Suzuki vs. Clark Connors

* Shota Umino, Homicide, and Wheeler Yuta vs. Team Filthy

* Kylie Rae & Tiara James vs. Waka Tsukiyama & Mina Shirakawa