Two More Matches Added To NWA Hard Times 3, Updated Card

After last night’s episode of NWA Powerrr, two more matches were announced for NWA Hard Times 3. This includes a Women’s title match, as Kamille will defend against KiLynn King. Meanwhile, Dak Draper will challenge Cyon for the NWA National Championship. Here is the updated card:

* NWA Worlds Heavyweight Championship: Trevor Murdoch (c) vs. Matt Cardona vs. Tyrus

* NWA World Women’s Championship: Kamille (c) vs. KiLynn King

* NWA National Championship: Cyon (c) vs. Dak Draper

* NWA World Junior Heavyweight Championship: Homicide (c) vs. Kerry Morton

* NWA United States Tag Team Championship: The Fixers (c) vs. The Spectaculars

* NWA World Television Championship: AJ Cazana vs. Jordan Clearwater

* EC3 vs. Thom Latimer

* Nick Aldis vs. Odinson