wrestling / News
Two More Matches Added To NWA Hard Times 3, Updated Card
After last night’s episode of NWA Powerrr, two more matches were announced for NWA Hard Times 3. This includes a Women’s title match, as Kamille will defend against KiLynn King. Meanwhile, Dak Draper will challenge Cyon for the NWA National Championship. Here is the updated card:
* NWA Worlds Heavyweight Championship: Trevor Murdoch (c) vs. Matt Cardona vs. Tyrus
* NWA World Women’s Championship: Kamille (c) vs. KiLynn King
* NWA National Championship: Cyon (c) vs. Dak Draper
* NWA World Junior Heavyweight Championship: Homicide (c) vs. Kerry Morton
* NWA United States Tag Team Championship: The Fixers (c) vs. The Spectaculars
* NWA World Television Championship: AJ Cazana vs. Jordan Clearwater
* EC3 vs. Thom Latimer
* Nick Aldis vs. Odinson