Two More Matches Added To Tomorrow Night’s Impact Wrestling

Impact Wrestling has announced two more matches for tomorrow night’s episode on AXS TV, including a tag team match and X-division match. The new Impact Wrestling tag team champions FinJuice will take on XXXL, while Rohit Raju battles Shera. Here is the updated card:

* FinJuice vs. XXXL

* Rohit Raju vs. Shera

* Sami Callihan vs. Trey Miguel

* Deonna Purrazzo, Kiera Hogan, Tasha Steelz, Kimber Lee, Susan & Tenille Dashwood vs. Jordynne Grace, Jazz, OBD, Havok, Nevaeh & Alisha