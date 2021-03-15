wrestling / News

Two More Matches Added To Tomorrow Night’s Impact Wrestling

March 15, 2021 | Posted by Joseph Lee
Impact Wrestling

Impact Wrestling has announced two more matches for tomorrow night’s episode on AXS TV, including a tag team match and X-division match. The new Impact Wrestling tag team champions FinJuice will take on XXXL, while Rohit Raju battles Shera. Here is the updated card:

* FinJuice vs. XXXL
* Rohit Raju vs. Shera
* Sami Callihan vs. Trey Miguel
* Deonna Purrazzo, Kiera Hogan, Tasha Steelz, Kimber Lee, Susan & Tenille Dashwood vs. Jordynne Grace, Jazz, OBD, Havok, Nevaeh & Alisha

