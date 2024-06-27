Matches Announced For AEW Forbidden Door Zero Hour

Tony Khan took to Twitter today to announced two matches for the AEW Forbidden Hour Zero Hour kickoff show, a total of three. In one match, the Lucha Bros will team with CMLL’s Mistico to battle Hiromu Takahashi, Yota Tsuji and Titan. Meanwhile, there will be an Owen Hart Cup tournament quarterfinal match as Mariah May battles Saraya. Here’s the updated lineup for the entire Forbidden Door event:

Main Card

* AEW World Championship: Swerve Strickland (c) vs. Will Ospreay

* Ladder Match for Vacant TNT Championship: Jack Perry vs. Lio Rush vs. Dante Martin vs. Mark Briscoe vs. Konosuke Takeshita vs. 1 More TBD

* AEW Women’s World Championship: Toni Storm (c) vs. Mina Shirakawa

* AEW TBS and NJPW STRONG Women’s Championships: Mercedes Mone vs. Stephanie Vaquer

* IWGP World Heavyweight Championship: Jon Moxley (c) vs. Tetsuya Naito

* Owen Hart Cup Tournament Quarterfinal Match: Bryan Danielson vs. Shingo Takagi

* Zack Sabre Jr. vs. Orange Cassidy

* MJF vs. Hechicero

* Chris Jericho, Big Bill & Mystery Partner vs. Samoa Joe, HOOK and Katsuyori Shibata

* The Young Bucks & Kazuchika Okada vs. The Acclaimed & Hiroshi Tanahashi

Zero Hour

* Owen Hart Cup Tournament Quarterfinal Match: Mariah May vs. Saraya

* Yota Tsuji, Hiromu Takahashi & Titan vs. The Lucha Bros & Mistico

* Kris Statlander & Momo Watanabe vs. Willow Nightingale & Tam Nakano

This Sunday, 6/30@UBSArena

Forbidden Door Zero Hour Owen Hart Foundation Tournament@MariahMayx vs @Saraya These 2 rivals will go 1-on-1 chasing a @wembleystadium World Title shot when former champion Saraya fights Mariah May in the@owen_foundation Quarterfinal this Sunday! pic.twitter.com/aMa7H5dGHd — Tony Khan (@TonyKhan) June 27, 2024