Two More Matches Announced For AEW Dark: Elevation Tonight, 14 Matches Total

May 3, 2021 | Posted by Joseph Lee
AEW Dark: Elevation

All Elite Wrestling has announced two more matches for tonight’s episode of AEW Dark: Elevation, bringing the total count up to fourteen. Orange Cassidy will face VSK while the Gunn Club (Austin & Colten) take on Chaos Project. Here’s the updated linup:

* The Blade & Matt Hardy vs. Colt Cabana & 5
* Jon Moxley vs. Andrew Palace
* Hughes Bros. vs. FTR
* Willow Nightingale vs. Thunder Rosa
* Red Velvet vs. Reka Tehaka
* Baron Black vs. Nick Comoroto
* Will Allday vs. Miro
* 10 vs. D3
* Private Party vs. Duke Davis & Ganon Jones
* Madi Wrenkowski vs. Nyla Rose
* Abadon vs. Ryo Mizunami
* Dillon McQueen vs. QT Marshall
* Orange Cassidy vs. VSK
* The Gunn Club vs. Chaos Project

