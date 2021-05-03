Two More Matches Announced For AEW Dark: Elevation Tonight, 14 Matches Total

All Elite Wrestling has announced two more matches for tonight’s episode of AEW Dark: Elevation, bringing the total count up to fourteen. Orange Cassidy will face VSK while the Gunn Club (Austin & Colten) take on Chaos Project. Here’s the updated linup:

* The Blade & Matt Hardy vs. Colt Cabana & 5

* Jon Moxley vs. Andrew Palace

* Hughes Bros. vs. FTR

* Willow Nightingale vs. Thunder Rosa

* Red Velvet vs. Reka Tehaka

* Baron Black vs. Nick Comoroto

* Will Allday vs. Miro

* 10 vs. D3

* Private Party vs. Duke Davis & Ganon Jones

* Madi Wrenkowski vs. Nyla Rose

* Abadon vs. Ryo Mizunami

* Dillon McQueen vs. QT Marshall

* Orange Cassidy vs. VSK

* The Gunn Club vs. Chaos Project