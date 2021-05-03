wrestling / News
Two More Matches Announced For AEW Dark: Elevation Tonight, 14 Matches Total
All Elite Wrestling has announced two more matches for tonight’s episode of AEW Dark: Elevation, bringing the total count up to fourteen. Orange Cassidy will face VSK while the Gunn Club (Austin & Colten) take on Chaos Project. Here’s the updated linup:
* The Blade & Matt Hardy vs. Colt Cabana & 5
* Jon Moxley vs. Andrew Palace
* Hughes Bros. vs. FTR
* Willow Nightingale vs. Thunder Rosa
* Red Velvet vs. Reka Tehaka
* Baron Black vs. Nick Comoroto
* Will Allday vs. Miro
* 10 vs. D3
* Private Party vs. Duke Davis & Ganon Jones
* Madi Wrenkowski vs. Nyla Rose
* Abadon vs. Ryo Mizunami
* Dillon McQueen vs. QT Marshall
* Orange Cassidy vs. VSK
* The Gunn Club vs. Chaos Project
#AEWDarkElevation TONIGHT at 7/6c on https://t.co/lBSV4sbfpB!
– 1 of 2 Main Events: #GunnClub v. #ChaosProject
– @orangecassidy will appear
– #theFactory's @realmmarshall1 & @Mr_Freakbeast are in singles action pic.twitter.com/gedim5DQKt
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) May 3, 2021
