Two More Matches Announced For NJPW Battle in the Valley

During tonight’s episode of NJPW STRONG, two more matches were announced for Battle in the Valley on February 18. Jay White will face Eddie Kingston while Homicide will face Tom Lawlor. The latter match will be a ‘filthy rules’ match, which means no ropes and no rules. The event happens in San Jose. Here’s the updated lineup:

* IWGP World Championship: Kazuchika Okada OR Shingo Takagi (c) vs. TBD

* IWGP Women’s Championship: KAIRI (c) vs. Mercedes Mone

* Filthy Rules Fight: Tom Lawlor vs. Homicide (no rules, no ropes)

* Jay White vs. Eddie Kingston

* David Finlay vs. Bobby Fish (pre-show)

* Alex Coughlin vs. JR Kratos (pre-show)