Two More Matches Announced For Tonight’s AEW Dynamite
– AEW has set two more bouts for tonight’s episode of AEW Dynamite. The company announced on Twitter on Wednesday afternoon that Kenny Omega and Hangman Page will team up against Kip Sabian and Shawn Spears, while Luchasaurus will battle Sammy Guevara.
The matches join the following previously-announced matches and segment for the show, which airs live tonight on TNT:
* Street Fight: The Young Bucks vs. Santana & Ortiz
* Cody & QT Marshall vs. The Butcher & The Blade
* Emi Sakura vs. Big Swole
* MJF speaks
In tag-team action, it's @KennyOmegamanX & @theAdamPage vs. @TheKipSabian & @Perfec10n.
Watch #AEWDynamite live TONIGHT & every Wednesday night on @TNTDrama 8e/7c #AEWonTNT @AEWonTNT pic.twitter.com/wgn7MVbsVI
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEWrestling) December 11, 2019
Here we go! @luchasaurus vs. @sammyguevara with Jericho on commentary! Who have you got tonight?
Watch #AEWDynamite live TONIGHT & every Wednesday night on @TNTDrama 8e/7c #AEWonTNT @AEWonTNT pic.twitter.com/dVojCLMZWD
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEWrestling) December 11, 2019
