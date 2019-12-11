Two More Matches Announced For Tonight’s AEW Dynamite

– AEW has set two more bouts for tonight’s episode of AEW Dynamite. The company announced on Twitter on Wednesday afternoon that Kenny Omega and Hangman Page will team up against Kip Sabian and Shawn Spears, while Luchasaurus will battle Sammy Guevara.

The matches join the following previously-announced matches and segment for the show, which airs live tonight on TNT:

* Street Fight: The Young Bucks vs. Santana & Ortiz

* Cody & QT Marshall vs. The Butcher & The Blade

* Emi Sakura vs. Big Swole

* MJF speaks