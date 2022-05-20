wrestling / News
Two More Matches Announced For Tonight’s Episode of Smackdown
May 20, 2022 | Posted by
WWE has announced two more matches for tonight’s episode of WWE Smackdown in Grand Rapids, MI. They include Shinsuke Nakamura vs. Sami Zayn and Xavier Woods vs. Butch. Here is the updated lineup for tonight’s episode:
* Tag Team Title Unification Match: RK-Bro (RAW Tag Team Champions) vs. The Usos (Smackdown Tag Team Champions)
* Shinsuke Nakamura vs. Sami Zayn
* Xavier Woods vs. Butch
It's fight night on #SmackDown as @AustinCreedWins goes one-on-one with Butch!
📺 8/7c FOXhttps://t.co/c2j8WNPODu
— WWE (@WWE) May 20, 2022
Can @SamiZayn prove his value to #TheBloodline tonight on #SmackDown when the self-proclaimed locker room leader goes one-on-one with @ShinsukeN?
📺 8/7c FOXhttps://t.co/progCax2zm
— WWE (@WWE) May 20, 2022
More Trending Stories
- Nick Khan Reportedly Taking Over Stephanie McMahon’s Duties During WWE Leave of Absence
- Conrad Thompson Addresses Ricky Steamboat’s Statement About Turning Down Starrcast Match
- Ahmed Johnson On Being Part of WWE Video Games, Says Financially It Was a ‘Waste Of Time’
- More Notes On Stephanie McMahon’s WWE Leave of Absence, Reaction Backstage