Two More Matches Announced For Tonight’s Episode of Smackdown

WWE has announced two more matches for tonight’s episode of WWE Smackdown in Grand Rapids, MI. They include Shinsuke Nakamura vs. Sami Zayn and Xavier Woods vs. Butch. Here is the updated lineup for tonight’s episode:

* Tag Team Title Unification Match: RK-Bro (RAW Tag Team Champions) vs. The Usos (Smackdown Tag Team Champions)

* Shinsuke Nakamura vs. Sami Zayn

* Xavier Woods vs. Butch