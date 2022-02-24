wrestling / News

Two More Matches Join UK Title Bout On Next Week’s NXT UK

February 24, 2022 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
NXT UK Image Credit: WWE

WWE has announced two more matches in addition to their UK Championship bout for next week’s NXT UK. WWE announced on Thursday’s show that Mark Coffey will face Sha Samuels while Pretty Deadly will battle the team of Jack Starz and Dave Mastiff.

You can see the updated lineup bellow for the show, which airs next Thursday on NXT UK:

* NXT UK Championship Match: Ilja Dragunov vs. Nathan Frazer
* Mark Coffey vs. Sha Samuels
* Pretty Deadly vs. Jack Starz and Dave Mastiff

