Two More Matches Announced For Next Week’s WWE RAW

WWE has announced another two matches for Monday’s episode of RAW, which will include the Judgment Day in action. That faction’s JD McDonagh and Dominik Mysterio will take on the Creed Brothers. Elsewhere, Kayden Carter & Katana Chance will wrestle Natalya and Tegan Nox. Here’s the updated lineup:

* WWE World Heavyweight Championship: Seth Rollins (c) vs. Jey Uso

* Best 2 out of 3 Falls: DIY vs. Imperium

* Drew McIntyre vs. Sami Zayn

* Nia Jax vs. Shayna Baszler

* The Creed Brothers Dominik Mysterio & JD McDonagh

* Natalya & Tegan Nox vs. Katana Chance & Kayden Carter

* Cody Rhodes addresses Shinsuke Nakamura