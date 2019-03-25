Two More Matches Official For WrestleMania 35

– WrestleMania 35 is getting really crowded, with two more matches added on tonight’s Raw. WWE set two more matches on tonight’s episode of Raw in Finn Balor vs. Bobby Lashley and Roman Reigns vs. Drew McIntyre.

Balor won an Intercontinental Championship match against Lashley by defeating him and Lio Rush in a handicap match. Meanwhile, Reigns accepted the challenge from Drew McIntyre to face him during a segment that saw Reigns attack McIntyre, but get laid out with a low blow.

The two additional matches put the total match count for the PPV at twelve, with at least one match (the WWE Championship match) certain and several more likely. WWE has yet to officially announce matches for any of the three Tag Team Championships (Women’s, Raw, Smackdown) or the Women’s Battle Royal.

We’ll have a full updated card after tonight’s Raw is done.