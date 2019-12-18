wrestling / News
Two More Matches Set For Impact Hard to Kill
– Impact Wrestling has added a couple more new matches to Impact Hard to Kill. The company announced on Tuesday night that Rhino vs. Moose and Madman Fulton vs. Ken Shamrock will take place on the PPV. You can see the updated card below for the show, which takes place on January 12th and airs live on PPV:
* Impact World Championship Match: Sami Callihan vs. Tessa Blanchard
* Impact X-Division Championship Match: Ace Austin vs. Trey
* Impact Knockouts Championship Match: Taya Valkyrie vs. Jordynne Grace vs. ODB
* Impact World Tag Team Championship Match: The North vs. Rich Swann and Willie Mack
* Eddie Edwards vs. Michael Elgin
* Brian Cage vs. Rob Van Dam
* Moose vs. Rhino
* Madman Fulton vs. Ken Shamrock
