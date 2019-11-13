wrestling / News
Two More Matches Set For ROH Final Battle
November 13, 2019 | Posted by
– Ring of Honor has announced two new matches for next month’s ROH Final Battle PPV. The company announced that Matt Taven will take on Vincent at the show, and Shane Taylor will put the ROH TV Title on the line against Dragon Lee.
The updated card is below:
* ROH World Championship Match: Rush vs. PCO
* ROH World Tag Team Championship Match: The Briscoes vs. Jay Lethan and Jonathan Gresham
* ROH World TV Championship Match: Shane Taylor vs. Dragon Lee
* Street Fight: Mark Haskins (w/Vicky Haskins) vs. Bully Ray
* Matt Taven vs. Vincent
More Trending Stories
- Mustafa Ali Gets His First Name Back, Rusev Comments
- More Details On Steve Austin’s New WWE Network Series
- Bruce Prichard on Allegations That Fabulous Moolah Was a ‘Pimp,’ Other Accusations Against Her
- Eric Bischoff On If Hulk Hogan Overruled WCW’s Plan to Put U.S. Title Back on Steve Austin in 1994