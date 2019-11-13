Two More Matches Set For ROH Final Battle

– Ring of Honor has announced two new matches for next month’s ROH Final Battle PPV. The company announced that Matt Taven will take on Vincent at the show, and Shane Taylor will put the ROH TV Title on the line against Dragon Lee.

The updated card is below:

* ROH World Championship Match: Rush vs. PCO

* ROH World Tag Team Championship Match: The Briscoes vs. Jay Lethan and Jonathan Gresham

* ROH World TV Championship Match: Shane Taylor vs. Dragon Lee

* Street Fight: Mark Haskins (w/Vicky Haskins) vs. Bully Ray

* Matt Taven vs. Vincent