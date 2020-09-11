Two More Matches Set For Tonight’s 205 Live

WWE has announced two more matches for tonight’s episode of 205 Live. The company has announced that Ever-Rise will face off with opponents yet to be named, while Ashante “Thee” Adonis has set out an open challenge for tonight’s show.

Those two matches join the previously-announced match pitting Legado del Fantasma against Oney Lorcan and Danny Burch for the show. The announcement is below:

Ever-Rise, Adonis to compete on must-see edition of the purple brand

In addition to a blockbuster main event that pits Oney Lorcan & Danny Burch against Joaquin Wilde & Raul Mendoza of Legado del Fantasma, 205 Live will also feature Ever-Rise competing in a tag team match and Ashante “Thee” Adonis looking for a singles bout against another veteran.

After being savagely pummeled by Legado del Fantasma during their tag team match against The Brit-Am Brawlers last week, Chase Parker & Matt Martel missed out on the opportunity to gain retribution when they lost a fan vote to determine who would battle Wilde & Mendoza tonight, a poll which was won by Lorcan & Burch.

Nevertheless, after catching a beatdown from Legado del Fantasma, Ever-Rise will certainly have a chip on their shoulders when they step between the ropes for a tag team collision tonight.

Adonis, who has been mired in a bit of a losing streak, believes he needs to alter his approach to get back in the win column. Despite recent defeats to The Brian Kendrick and Ariya Daivari, the brash young Superstar is looking for a match against another seasoned veteran that can bring the best out of him tonight.

What will happen when Ever-Rise hit the squared circle for a tag bout? Will Adonis earn a victory and the fresh start that he so desperately craves? Find out on The Most Exciting Hour of Television, streaming on the award-winning WWE Network tonight at 10/9 C!