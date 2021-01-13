Two More Matches Set For Tonight’s Episode of NXT

WWE has announced two more matches for tonight’s episode of NXT, which will feature two members of The Way in action. Johnny Gargano will battle Dexter Lumis and Candice LeRae will face Shotzi Blackheart. Here’s the updated lineup:

* Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic Round One: The Undisputed Era (Adam Cole & Roderick Strong) vs. Breezango

* Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic Round One: Ever-Rise vs. Grizzled Young Veterans

* Johnny Gargano vs. Dexter Lumis

* Candice LeRae vs. Shotzi Blackheart