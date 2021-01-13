wrestling / News
Two More Matches Set For Tonight’s Episode of NXT
January 13, 2021 | Posted by
WWE has announced two more matches for tonight’s episode of NXT, which will feature two members of The Way in action. Johnny Gargano will battle Dexter Lumis and Candice LeRae will face Shotzi Blackheart. Here’s the updated lineup:
* Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic Round One: The Undisputed Era (Adam Cole & Roderick Strong) vs. Breezango
* Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic Round One: Ever-Rise vs. Grizzled Young Veterans
* Johnny Gargano vs. Dexter Lumis
* Candice LeRae vs. Shotzi Blackheart
More Trending Stories
- Aron Stevens On Challenges Of WWE Travel Schedule, His Stance On Potential Pro Wrestling Union
- Arn Anderson On Gas Station Parking Lot Angle With Erik Watts, Reaction To Watts Being Pushed As Top Star In WCW
- Eric Bischoff On Gruesome Sid Vicious Injury At WCW Sin, Decision To Show Injury On Nitro, Shane Douglas In WCW
- WrestleMania 24 Back On WWE Network, Reason For Show Being Pulled