Two More Names Announced For MLW Battle Riot III

June 24, 2021 | Posted by Joseph Lee
MLW Battle Riot

Major League Wrestling has announced two more names for the 40-man Battle Riot match at Battle Riot III, as both Savio Vega and Calvin Tankman have joined the match. The announcement reads:

“Heavyweight Hustle” Calvin Tankman and the legendary Savio Vega have been added to MLW’s Battle Riot on Saturday, July 10th in Philadelphia at the 2300 Arena.

This event is sold out.

Calvin Tankman: The super heavyweight bulldozed through the competition since his 2020 debut. The 355 pound behemoth is one of the biggest threats in this year’s Battle Riot. A double threat with both size and skill, the 39 other participants will be tasked with trying to move a nearly immovable object from the ring.

Savio Vega: One of the Caribbean’s most legendary brawlers, Vega has been readying for a return for months. The Battle Riot will mark the Pride of Puerto Rico’s return to MLW following the shocking events of the Aztec Jungle Fight earlier this year. What happens if the brawling boricua sees King Muertes across the ring in the Riot?

Find out July 10th as MLW presents the Battle Riot!

CARD

MAIN EVENT
40 wrestler Battle Riot with the following participants announced to date:
Alex Hammerstone
King Muertes
Mads Krügger
Richard Holliday
TJP
Myron Reed
Calvin Tankman
Gino Medina
Arez
Kevin Ku
Savio Vega
Lee Moriarty
Gringo Loco
Zenshi

Caribbean Heavyweight Championship
Richard Holliday (c) vs. King Muertes

Bunkhouse Brawl
Von Erichs vs. Team Filthy

Davey Richards vs. TJP

Plus more to be announced in the days ahead!

ABOUT THE BATTLE RIOT
A mash-up of a battle royal, royal rumble and anything goes street fight, this super-sized main event will feature 40 wrestlers with new participants entering the ring every 60 seconds.

Buy tickets at MLW2300.com.

There will be surprises! There will be legends! There will be WTF entries… and there will be no disqualifications!

Elimination is by pinfall, submission or by throwing an individual over the top rope.

Anything is possible in a Battle Riot!

What does the winner get?
The winner gets a World Heavyweight Title Shot anywhere, anytime! It could be that night; it could be in 6 months – you just don’t know. The challenger has the key to unlock an instant title shot against whoever the champion is!

Battle Riot participants and additional matches will be announced in the days ahead at MLW.com.

MLW kicks off its new season July 10 in Philadelphia where the league will welcome back fans to the historic 2300 Arena.

Buy tickets at MLW2300.com.

