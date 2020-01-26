Two More Names Spotted In Houston Before Royal Rumble (POSSIBLE SPOILERS)

Even if none of them appear in the match itself, it seems there will be a lot of WWE personalities in the Houston area for tonight’s Royal Rumble. Last night, it was reported that Shane McMahon was in town, as was The Undertaker, Michelle McCool, Mark Henry, Ted Dibiase, Pat Patterson and Christian. Now PWInsider reports that Rey Mysterio’s son Dominick and Ric Flair are both in town as well.