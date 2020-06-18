Two More Promotions Strip David Starr of Titles Following Sexual Abuse Allegations

As we noted earlier today, a former partner of David Starr accused him of rape and abuse (sexual, physical, and emotional). Starr denied that he was a predator but admitted to at least hurting his former partners and apologized. That didn’t stop Over the Top Wrestling from stripping him of their top championship.

Today, Revolution Pro and TNT Extreme Wrestling have both followed suit. RevPro stripped Starr of the Southside Championship and TNT did the same with their championship.

TNT said in a statement: “Announcement on behalf of TNT Extreme Wrestling. We at TNT Extreme Wrestling fully support those who have been affected by matters recently brought to light. As people, as an organization, as a company that exists in professional wrestling: we refuse to work with predators. As such, with what has recently been made public regarding predatory behavior, we have made the decision to have David Starr removed as champion of our promotion. We are shocked and appalled at the information that has been shared and do not condone that sort of behavior in any way, shape or form. It has no place in wrestling or in a person’s life. Details on crowning a new World champion will be revealed closer to our return to live events but above all, our thoughts are with those affected, who we thank for their bravery.”

The Southside Championship has been declared vacant. The future of the championship will be addressed in due course as we continue to prepare for our return to in ring competition. pic.twitter.com/FMGRrR00LO — Revolution Pro (@RevProUK) June 18, 2020