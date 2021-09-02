wrestling / News

Two More Pulled From RevPro Events After Testing Positive For COVID-19

September 2, 2021 | Posted by Joseph Lee
Revolution Pro Wrestling

It was reported yesterday that Will Ospreay tested positive for COVID-19 even though he was vaccinated and will miss multiple shows for Revolution Pro. In a post on Twitter, RevPro confirmed that Mark Davis and Shota Umino have also tested positive for COVID and have been pulled from this weekend’s events in Sheffield and London as well.

Meanwhile, RevPro has announced an extra show at 229 London, which will be half-price for all ticket holders to this Sunday’s show, including season ticket holders.

