Two More Stars Rumored To Return At WWE Royal Rumble on Sunday (POSSIBLE SPOILERS)

PWInsider reports that Nia Jax and Ruby Riott are scheduled to be in Houston, Texas, the site of the 2020 Royal Rumble this Sunday. Both women have been out of action for over six months due to injury.

Nia Jax went on hiatus after Wrestlemania 35 due to ACL tears. She had successful surgery on both on April 25 and spent the rest of the time recovering and getting back in shape. Riott, meanwhile, had a bilateral injury to her right shoulder in May, then had another surgery on her left shoulder. She has been seen at the WWE Performance Center.

This doesn’t mean that either will be in the women’s rumble match, but only five women have been confirmed so there are plenty of spots open. This comes after yesterday’s report that Naomi will also be in Houston.