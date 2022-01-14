Two More Surprise Names Possibly Added To WWE Women’s Royal Rumble (POSSIBLE SPOILERS)

PWInsider reports that two new names may have been added to the women’s Royal Rumble match at the WWE event of the same name. According to the report, Melina and Cameron will both make surprise appearances in the match. Melina has been working with NWA as of late while Cameron, under her real name of Ariane Andrew, has worked on music and made an appearance for AEW in 2020.

The updated participant list includes: Rhea Ripley, Nikki ASH, Dana Brooke, Carmella, Queen Zelina, Tamina, Shotzi, Natalya, Aliyah, Naomi, Shayna Baszler, Charlotte Flair, Nikki Bella, Brie Bella, Lita, Michelle McCool, Kelly Kelly, Mickie James, Summer Rae, Melina and Cameron.