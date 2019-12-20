– According to PWInsider, Shane McMahon and Paige are backstage at WWE SmackDown.

This is not a guarantee that they will be used on the show. Paige hasn’t appeared on television since being misted by Asuka and kicked to the curb by the Kabuki Warriors. Shane lost a ladder match to Kevin Owens at WWE SmackDown on Fox premiere and had to quit WWE.

