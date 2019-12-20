wrestling / News
Two Names Backstage At WWE SmackDown (Potential Spoilers)
December 20, 2019 | Posted by
– According to PWInsider, Shane McMahon and Paige are backstage at WWE SmackDown.
This is not a guarantee that they will be used on the show. Paige hasn’t appeared on television since being misted by Asuka and kicked to the curb by the Kabuki Warriors. Shane lost a ladder match to Kevin Owens at WWE SmackDown on Fox premiere and had to quit WWE.
411 will have live coverage of WWE SmackDOwn beginning at 8 p.m. ET.
