Two New CZW PPVs Now Available Including ‘Origins of Ultra Violence’

Stonecutter Media has announced that two new CZW PPVs are available for purchase, including ‘Origins of Ultra Violence’. Here’s the announcement:

BORN FROM THE ASHES OF EXTREME VIOLENCE – SEE THE BEGINNINGS OF CZW’S BRAND OF ULTRA VIOLENT WRESTLING – ON PAY-PER-VIEW AND ON DEMAND IN APRIL!

Only CZW carries the banner of extreme violence in today’s wrestling, and this month we’re going back to the early days as CZW’s founder and all-around master of hardcore mayhem, John Zandig, is featured in CZW: Origins of Ultra Violence! And in CZW Girlz: Wild Women of the Ring, the ladies are out for blood in truly savage wrestling you have to see to believe! Here’s the details on the CZW shows available on cable and satellite providers across the land beginning in April:

CZW: Origins of Ulta Violence – Featuring three thrilling bouts! John Zandig vs. Lobo; John Zandig vs. Brain Damage; John Zandig vs. DJ Hyde!

CZW Girlz: Wild Women of the Ring – Featuring five ferocious fights! Cherry Bomb vs. Miss Diss Lexia; Sassy Stephanie vs. Solo Darling; Brittany Blake & Neveah vs. Jessie Kaye & Niya Barela; Hania vs. Athena; Boom Harden vs. Kristian Robinson vs. DK Meadows vs. Karen BamBam!

Every month, CZW brings their greatest, bloodiest, ultraviolent matches to your cable or satellite provider, and you can order the shows on pay-per-view or on demand. Go online to your cable or satellite provider’s website to order on pay-per-view. Or check your on demand guide for all the shows available. CZW – every month on pay-per-view and on demand – the wrestling you want right at home.

CZW – Like Nothing Else!