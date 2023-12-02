Two New Matches Added To Next Week’s WWE Raw

WWE has announced a couple of new matches for next week’s episode of Raw. The company has announced Shayna Baszler vs. Nia Jax as well as a Two out of Three Falls Match between #DIY and Imperium for Monday’s show.

The updated card for the show, which airs live Monday night on USA Network, is:

* World Heavyweight Championship Match: Seth Rollins vs. Jey Uso

* Two Out Of Three Falls Match: #DIY vs. Imperium

* Drew McIntyre vs. Sami Zayn

* Nia Jax vs. Shayna Baszler