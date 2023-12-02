wrestling / News
Two New Matches Added To Next Week’s WWE Raw
December 1, 2023 | Posted by
WWE has announced a couple of new matches for next week’s episode of Raw. The company has announced Shayna Baszler vs. Nia Jax as well as a Two out of Three Falls Match between #DIY and Imperium for Monday’s show.
The updated card for the show, which airs live Monday night on USA Network, is:
* World Heavyweight Championship Match: Seth Rollins vs. Jey Uso
* Two Out Of Three Falls Match: #DIY vs. Imperium
* Drew McIntyre vs. Sami Zayn
* Nia Jax vs. Shayna Baszler