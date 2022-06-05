Two New Matches Added to Next Week’s WWE NXT 2.0

– WWE has announced two new matchups for next week’s episode of WWE NXT 2.0. First up, Taum Paxley will face Alba Fyre. Also, Josh Briggs will face Von Wagner.

Paxley vs. Alba Fyre was set up during tonight’s WWE NXT In Your House. After a video aired for Alba Fyre, Tatum Paxley grew tired of Lash Legend not backing up her trash talk on Alba Fyre. This resulted in Paxley deciding to take up the challenge against Alba Fyre (see below).

Next week’s show will also feature the conclusion of the Women’s Breakout Tournament, with Roxanne Perez taking on Tiffany Stratton in the finals. The new episode will air live on USA Network on Tuesday, June 7 at 8:00 pm EST. Here’s the updated lineup:

* Women’s Breakout Tournament Finals: Roxanne Perez vs. Tiffany Stratton

* Tatum Paxley vs. Alba Fyre

* Josh Briggs vs. Von Wagner