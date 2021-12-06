wrestling / News

Two New Matches Added To ROH Final Battle Including Six-Man Tag

December 6, 2021 | Posted by Joseph Lee
ROH Final Battle

Ring of Honor has announced two more matches for ROH Final Battle, which happens this Saturday at the Chesapeake Employers Insurance Arena in Baltimore. One is a six-man tag team match on the main card, as Homicide, Brody King and Tony Deppen take on Taylor Rust, Tracy Williams & Eli Isom. The other will be a ten-man wild card tag team match, but participants have not been announced. That will be on the pre-show. Here is the updated lineup:

* ROH World Championship Match: Bandido vs. Jonathan Gresham
* ROH Tag Team Championships Match: The OGK vs. The Briscoes
* ROH Pure Championship Match: Josh Woods vs. Brian Johnson
* ROH Six-Man Tag Team Championships Match: Shane Taylor Promotions vs. The Righteous
* ROH Women’s Championship Match: Rok-C vs. Willow
* Shane Taylor vs. Kenny King
* Homicide, Brody King & Tony Deppen vs. Taylor Rust, Tracy Williams & Eli Isom
* Pre-Show: Ten Man Wild Card Tag Match

