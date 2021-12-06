Two New Matches Added To ROH Final Battle Including Six-Man Tag

Ring of Honor has announced two more matches for ROH Final Battle, which happens this Saturday at the Chesapeake Employers Insurance Arena in Baltimore. One is a six-man tag team match on the main card, as Homicide, Brody King and Tony Deppen take on Taylor Rust, Tracy Williams & Eli Isom. The other will be a ten-man wild card tag team match, but participants have not been announced. That will be on the pre-show. Here is the updated lineup:

* ROH World Championship Match: Bandido vs. Jonathan Gresham

* ROH Tag Team Championships Match: The OGK vs. The Briscoes

* ROH Pure Championship Match: Josh Woods vs. Brian Johnson

* ROH Six-Man Tag Team Championships Match: Shane Taylor Promotions vs. The Righteous

* ROH Women’s Championship Match: Rok-C vs. Willow

* Shane Taylor vs. Kenny King

* Homicide, Brody King & Tony Deppen vs. Taylor Rust, Tracy Williams & Eli Isom

* Pre-Show: Ten Man Wild Card Tag Match