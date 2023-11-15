wrestling / News
Two New Matches Added to This Week’s AEW Dynamite
AEW has announced a couple more matches for this week’s AEW Dynamite. The company announced the Young Bucks vs. Penta El Zero Miedo And Komander and Red Velvet vs. Skye Blue for tomorrow’s show, which airs on TBS and is the final Dynamite before Full Gear.
The updated lineup for the show is:
* Like A Dragon Gaiden Street Fight: Kenny Omega, Paul Wight, Kota Ibushi, & Chris Jericho vs. Konosuke Takeshita, Powerhouse Hobbs, Kyle Fletcher & Brian Cage
* Winner Added To TBS Championship Match at Full Gear: Red Velvet vs. Skye Blue
* The Young Bucks vs. Penta El Zero Miedo & Komander
* Orange Cassidy & HOOK vs. Jon Moxley & Wheeler Yuta
* MJF speaks
TOMORROW, 11/15
Ontario, CA
Wednesday Night #AEWDynamite
TBS, 8pm ET/7pm CT@youngbucks vs @PENTAELZEROM/@KomandercrMX
As AEW doctors cannot clear @ReyFenixMx for a rematch vs his rivals, Penta + @ontheairalex will bring Komander as Penta's partner vs Young Bucks TOMORROW! pic.twitter.com/3sKHy1SyDr
— Tony Khan (@TonyKhan) November 14, 2023
TOMORROW 11/15
Ontario CA https://t.co/x38hI6LVlE
Wednesday Night #AEWDynamite
TBS, 8pm ET/7pm CT
TBS Title Eliminator@Thee_Red_Velvet vs @SkyeByee
After Red's win this past Friday + Blue's win the prior Friday, they'll fight 1-on-1 TOMORROW for a TBS Title Shot at Full Gear! pic.twitter.com/1yMHHqpbgQ
— Tony Khan (@TonyKhan) November 14, 2023
