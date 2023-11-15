Two New Matches Added to This Week’s AEW Dynamite

AEW has announced a couple more matches for this week’s AEW Dynamite. The company announced the Young Bucks vs. Penta El Zero Miedo And Komander and Red Velvet vs. Skye Blue for tomorrow’s show, which airs on TBS and is the final Dynamite before Full Gear.

The updated lineup for the show is:

* Like A Dragon Gaiden Street Fight: Kenny Omega, Paul Wight, Kota Ibushi, & Chris Jericho vs. Konosuke Takeshita, Powerhouse Hobbs, Kyle Fletcher & Brian Cage

* Winner Added To TBS Championship Match at Full Gear: Red Velvet vs. Skye Blue

* The Young Bucks vs. Penta El Zero Miedo & Komander

* Orange Cassidy & HOOK vs. Jon Moxley & Wheeler Yuta

* MJF speaks

