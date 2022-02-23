wrestling / News
Two New Matches Added To Tonight’s AEW Dynamite
AEW has added a couple of matches to tonight’s episode of Dynamite. The company announced on Wednesday that Bryan Danielson will take on Daniel Garcia on tonight’s show. In addition, Ricky Starks will battle 10 from the Dark Order in a Face of the Revolution qualifying match.
You can see the announcements below:
Will @Pres10Vance be the next big man to join #PowerhouseHobbs, @RealKeithLee + @RealWardlow in the #FaceOfTheRevolution at #AEWRevolution or will #FTW Champ @starkmanjones qualify for the Ladder Match? Starks vs. 10 TONIGHT on LIVE #AEWDynamite at 8pm ET / 7pm CT on @TBSNetwork! pic.twitter.com/9TyElpbEUe
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) February 23, 2022
.@BryanDanielson, aiming to test the best, has challenged @GarciaWrestling, on a winning streak in AEW + the 2022 BOLA Winner, to go 1-on-1 tonight! Will Garcia bring the violence Bryan craves? Will Bryan respond to @JonMoxley? Find out TONIGHT on #AEWDynamite LIVE @ 8/7c on TBS! pic.twitter.com/ZfcVKRqUr1
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) February 23, 2022
