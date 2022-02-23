wrestling / News

Two New Matches Added To Tonight’s AEW Dynamite

February 23, 2022 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
AEW has added a couple of matches to tonight’s episode of Dynamite. The company announced on Wednesday that Bryan Danielson will take on Daniel Garcia on tonight’s show. In addition, Ricky Starks will battle 10 from the Dark Order in a Face of the Revolution qualifying match.

