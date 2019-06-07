Two New Matches Added to WWE Stomping Grounds

– WWE is building up their card for Stomping Grounds later this month, adding two new matches after Super ShowDown. The company announced on Friday that Seth Rollins will defend the Universal Championship against Baron Corbin in a Super ShowDown rematch, while Kofi Kingston will likewise rematch his Super ShowDown opponent in Dolph Ziggler. The latter match will take place in a Steel Cage.

The updated card for the show, which takes place on June 23rd from Tacoma, Washington, is as follows:

* WWE Universal Championship Match: Seth Rollins vs. Baron Corbin

* Raw Women’s Championship Match: Becky Lynch vs. Lacey Evans

* WWE Championship Steel Cage Match: Kofi Kingston vs. Dolph Ziggler

* SmackDown Live Women’s Championship Match: Bayley vs. Alexa Bliss

* Roman Reigns vs. Drew McIntyre