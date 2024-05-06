Two New Matches Added To This Week’s WWE NXT

WWE has announced a couple of new matches for this week’s episode of NXT. WWE announced on Monday that Michin vs. Arianna Grace and Karmen Petrovic vs. Shayna Baszler will take place on Tuesday’s show, as you can see below.

The updated lineup for the episode, which airs Tuesday night on USA Network, is:

* NXT Women’s Championship Match: Roxanne Perez vs. Chelsea Green

* Wes Lee vs. Josh Briggs

* Karmen Petrovic vs. Shayna Baszler

* Michin vs. Arianna Grace

* Supernova Sessions with guest Trick Williams

* The NXT Women’s Combine