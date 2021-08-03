Two New Matches Added For Tonight’s WWE NXT, Ridge Holland Back In Action

WWE has announced two new matches for tonight’s edition of NXT, which will once again air on SyFy due to USA Network’s ongoing coverage of the Tokyo Olympics. Ridge Holland will return to action for the first time since his injury last October, while LA Knight and Cameron Grimes will team up to take on the Grizzled Young Veterans.

Here’s the release from WWE on the matches:

Ridge Holland returns to action tonight Ridge Holland is back and ready to make a statement. After shocking the NXT Universe with his return last week by aligning with Pete Dunne & Oney Lorcan and laying waste to Tommaso Ciampa & Timothy Thatcher, Holland is officially back in action tonight on NXT. How will he continue his rise to stardom in NXT? LA Knight & Cameron Grimes set to team up against Grizzled Young Veterans As a tag team, can Cameron Grimes & LA Knight go all the way … to the moon? Their golf outing did not go so great last week, but the Million Dollar Champion and his butler will aim to get it done in the ring tonight on NXT in tag team action against The Grizzled Young Veterans. Zack Gibson & James Drake certainly have it out for the duo, as their own golf game was ruined as a result of the shenanigans between Grimes and Knight. Don’t miss this tag team battle tonight on NXT at 8/7 C on SYFY!

And here’s the updated lineup for tonight’s NXT:

* Love Her or Lose Her Match: Johnny Gargano vs. Dexter Lumis

* NXT Breakout Tournament Match: Joe Gacy vs. Trey Baxter

* Roderick Strong vs. Bobby Fish

* Hit Row vs. Legado del Fantasmo

* LA Knight and Cameron Grimes vs. Grizzled Young Veterans

* Ridge Holland in action