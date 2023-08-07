wrestling / News
Two New Matches Added To This Week’s WWE NXT
WWE has announced two new bouts for this week’s episode of NXT. The company announced on Monday that Kelani Jordan vs. Blair Davenport and Ivy Nile vs. Kiana James will take place on this week’s show.
The updated card for the show, which airs Tuesday on USA Network, is:
* NXT North American Championship Match: Dominik Mysterio (w/Rhea Ripley) vs. Dragon Lee (w/Rey Mysterio)
* “Heritage Cup” Match: Noam Dar vs. Tyler Bate
* Bron Breakker vs. Von Wagner
* Mustafa Ali vs. Axiom
* Kiana James vs. Ivy Nile
* Kelani Jordan vs. Blair Davenport
TOMORROW on #WWENXT
😳 After calling her out on Social Media, @kelani_wwe gets her wish and will go one-on-one with @BDavenportWWE
💪 @ivynile_wwe will do battle with @kianajames_wwe
📺 8/7c on @USANetwork pic.twitter.com/que2P3e2t9
— WWE NXT (@WWENXT) August 7, 2023
