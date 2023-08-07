Two New Matches Added To This Week’s WWE NXT

WWE has announced two new bouts for this week’s episode of NXT. The company announced on Monday that Kelani Jordan vs. Blair Davenport and Ivy Nile vs. Kiana James will take place on this week’s show.

The updated card for the show, which airs Tuesday on USA Network, is:

* NXT North American Championship Match: Dominik Mysterio (w/Rhea Ripley) vs. Dragon Lee (w/Rey Mysterio)

* “Heritage Cup” Match: Noam Dar vs. Tyler Bate

* Bron Breakker vs. Von Wagner

* Mustafa Ali vs. Axiom

* Kiana James vs. Ivy Nile

* Kelani Jordan vs. Blair Davenport