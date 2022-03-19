wrestling / News
Two New Matches, MJF Segment Added to Next Week’s AEW Dynamite
March 19, 2022 | Posted by
AEW has announced two new matches and a segment for next week’s episode of AEW Dynamite. On Friday night’s episode of AEW Rampage, the following matches were announced for Wednesday’s show:
* Hardy Boys, Darby Allin & Sting vs. Private Party, The Butcher & The Blade
* Chris Jericho & Daniel Garcia vs. John Silver & Alex Reynolds
* MJF Speaks
