Two New Matches Official For WWE TLC

WWE has announced two new matches for this months WWE TLC ahead of Smackdown. WWE announced on Friday that The Fiend will face Randy Orton, while Asuka and Lana will challenge Nia Jax and Shayna Baszler for the WWE Women’s Tag Team Championships.

The announcements read:

“The Fiend” Bray Wyatt vs. Randy Orton

Randy Orton and The Fiend know each other very well, and they are set to collide at WWE TLC.

After The Fiend’s mind games cost Randy Orton an opportunity to once again compete for the WWE Championship, The Viper fired right back by taking hold of Alexa Bliss in attempt to coax The Fiend during a tense installment of “A Moment of Bliss.”

Orton has upstaged Wyatt in the past by burning down The Wyatt Family Compound and defeating him for the WWE Championship at WrestleMania 33, but this time, The Legend Killer will be face to face with a whole different animal in the form of The Fiend. And he… doesn’t forget.

Nia Jax & Shayna Baszler vs. Asuka & Lana – WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship Match

Nia Jax & Shayna Baszler have run roughshod during their commanding reign as WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions. But might Raw Women’s Champion Asuka & Lana have their number?

The WWE Universe will find out at WWE TLC when the destructive duo puts the titles on the line against The Empress of Tomorrow and her unlikely partner.

Asuka & Lana struck gold when first teaming together in impromptu fashion the night after Survivor Series, with the Raw Women’s Champion scoring a roll-up pin on The Queen of Spades for a surprise, non-title victory.

They notched another improbable victory this past Monday, this time with Lana pinning Baszler after Asuka again broke her free from the Kirifuda Clutch.

Can Asuka & Lana pull off a third shocker and cement their partnership with gold? Or, perhaps no longer underestimating their foes, will Jax & Baszler reestablish their dominance?