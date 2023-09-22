wrestling / News

Two New Matches Official For Impact Bound For Glory

September 21, 2023 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Impact Bound For Glory Image Credit: Impact Wrestling

Impact Wrestling has announced two new matches for Bound For Glory. The company announced on this week’s show that Will Ospreay will face Mike Bailey at the October 21st PPV. In addition, it was announced that Alex Shelley will defend his Impact World Championship against Josh Alexander at the PPV.

The matches are the first officially announced for the PPV, which will airs from Chicago.

