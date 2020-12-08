Two New Matches Announced For ROH Final Battle

Ring of Honor has revealed the details for two more matches on its ROH Final Battle card on Dec. 18 in Baltimore, Maryland.

As announced on this week’s ROH Week by Week, Fred Yehi and Wheeler Yuta will square off with Tracy Williams and Rhett Titus in a Pure Rules Tag Team Match, while Danhausen will be in action against Brian Johnson.

Here’s the updated card for ROH Final Battle:

* ROH World Championship Match: Brody King vs. Rush

* ROH World Six-Man Tag Team Championships Match: Shane Taylor & Soldiers of Savagery vs. Bandido, Rey Horus, and Flamita

* ROH World Television Championship Match: Winner of the Four Corner Survival Match vs. Dragon Lee

* ROH World Tag Team Championships Match: PCO and Mark Briscoe vs. Jonathan Gresham and Jay Lethal

* ROH Pure Championship Match: Flip Gordon vs. Jonathan Gresham

* Four Corners Survival Match For ROH TV Championship Shot: Tony Deppen vs. Josh Woods vs. LSG vs. Dak Draper

* Pure Rules Tag Team Match: Fred Yehi and Wheeler Yuta vs. Tracy Williams and Rhett Titus

* EC3 vs. Jay Briscoe

* Mike Bennett and Matt Taven vs. The Righteous

* Danhausen vs. Brian Johnson