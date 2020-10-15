wrestling / News
Various News: Two New Matches Announced For Saturday’s Stardom Show, Sonny Kiss On A Shot of Brandi
– Stardom has announced two new matches for this weekend’s Stardom show in Kanazawa. The company announced on Twitter on Thursday that the following bouts are set for Sunday’s show:
* Starlight Kid vs. Konami vs. Saya Kamitani
* Saya Iida vs. Utami Hayashishita
– The latest epsode of AEW’s Brandi Rhodes’ A Shot Of Brandi is online with special guest Sonny Kiss:
