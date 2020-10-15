Various News: Two New Matches Announced For Saturday’s Stardom Show, Sonny Kiss On A Shot of Brandi

– Stardom has announced two new matches for this weekend’s Stardom show in Kanazawa. The company announced on Twitter on Thursday that the following bouts are set for Sunday’s show:

* Starlight Kid vs. Konami vs. Saya Kamitani

* Saya Iida vs. Utami Hayashishita

Added to this Saturday's card in Kanazawa! pic.twitter.com/4RJuzzGD8t — We Are Stardom (@we_are_stardom) October 15, 2020

Added to this Saturday's card in Kanazawa! pic.twitter.com/L16KfroSE6 — We Are Stardom (@we_are_stardom) October 15, 2020

– The latest epsode of AEW’s Brandi Rhodes’ A Shot Of Brandi is online with special guest Sonny Kiss: