Various News: Two New Matches Announced For Saturday’s Stardom Show, Sonny Kiss On A Shot of Brandi

October 15, 2020 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
STARDOM Bushiroad

– Stardom has announced two new matches for this weekend’s Stardom show in Kanazawa. The company announced on Twitter on Thursday that the following bouts are set for Sunday’s show:

* Starlight Kid vs. Konami vs. Saya Kamitani
* Saya Iida vs. Utami Hayashishita

– The latest epsode of AEW’s Brandi Rhodes’ A Shot Of Brandi is online with special guest Sonny Kiss:

Brandi Rhodes, Sonny Kiss, STARDOM, Jeremy Thomas

